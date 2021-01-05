Covid-19: No sign SA’s new variant is more contagious than UK version, says WHO

The WHO has spoken about the new Covid-19 variant.

There is no indication that the coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is more transmissible than the one spreading fast in Britain, the World Health Organisation’s technical chief on Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Tuesday.

The health ministry announced recently that the country had detected a new variant of Covid-19, which was said to be more transmissible and affects people who do not have comorbidities.

The country has been seeing new daily cases come in the tens of thousands, and on Monday surpassed 30 000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 patients should take two doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine within a period of 21-28 days, the WHO said.

“We deliberated and came out with the following recommendation: two 2 doses of this vaccine within 21-28 days,” Alejandro Cravioto, chairman of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE), told an online news briefing.

He said SAGE did not recommend the Pfizer jab for travellers unless they were in a very high-risk group due to the very limited supply of anti-Covid drugs at present.