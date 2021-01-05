COVID-19 issues won’t postpone national title game?

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports raised eyebrows when he tweeted on Tuesday that the Ohio State Buckeyes are dealing with COVID-19 issues less than a week before they are scheduled to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich has since confirmed, however, that the national title game remains scheduled for Monday night.

“I can tell you there are no changes,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN. “The game is scheduled for Jan. 11 as planned and we look forward to it.”

Also on Tuesday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg that his football program is preparing to play against Alabama on Monday. “We intend to play on Jan. 11, and we continue to communicate with the Big Ten and now the CFP, so at this point in time, we see the game being played,” Smith explained. “But who knows what tomorrow will bring? That’s COVID. We’re on track right now.”

Last Wednesday, Hancock told ESPN that the national title game could be rescheduled for Jan. 18 and still take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami if coronavirus-related concerns caused a postponement of one or both of the semifinal contests. Those games were completed as planned.