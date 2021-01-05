Coronavirus” China battles to contain spike after new COVID-19 cases found

China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found.

Eleven of those cases were in Shijiazuang city, where some events for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held.

An additional 30 people tested positive for the virus without showing any symptoms, the provincial health authority said today.

Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month’s Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world’s largest annual human migration. (Andy Wong/AP)

The other three COVID-19 cases were in the city of Yantai.

Parts of Shijiazhuang were designated high danger areas, meaning they will undergo stricter testing and isolation measures, while parts of Yantai were registered as medium risk areas.

Medical investigators were looking into whether a single event such as a family gathering had been the origin of many of the Hebei cases.

China has recorded a total of 87,183 cases of COVID-19, with 4634 deaths.

People who have tested positive but not shown symptoms have been counted separately from its official COVID-19 tally.

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk through commercial office buildings in Beijing. (Andy Wong/AP)

