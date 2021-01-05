‘Cobra Kai’ Star Peyton List Admits She Has 1 Problem Playing Tory

Peyton List joined the cast of Cobra Kai in Season 2 as Tory. Tory comes to town and joins Cobra Kai. She also falls for Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and sees Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) as a threat because she used to date Miguel too. Tory is full of anger, and List admits she has trouble with aspects of the role.

L-R: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand | Bob Mahoney/Netflix

List spoke with a group of reporters by Zoom about Cobra Kai Season 3. Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

‘Cobra Kai’ was the opportunity of Peyton List’s lifetime

Although it comes with its challenges, List would not trade her experience on Cobra Kai. She was looking for a way to branch out from her roles on Disney Channel shows like Jessie and Bunk’d, and Cobra Kai was the way to do it.

Peyton List | Netflix

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Ralph Macchio Reacts to Those Mr. Miyagi Letters In Season 3

Oh my gosh, I tell you, it’s such a dream role and I have the best time so it makes me happy that it’s fun to watch because it is the most fun role I’ve ever had the chance to play. Every day I’m just like how did I get this and how am I here? I love this so much. The writers, Jon, Josh and Hayden, they always joke like ‘We just wanted the challenge.’ They just love a good challenge and they like taking this girl who’s from Disney and being like yeah, giving me the opportunity to say yeah, she can do it. I really appreciated them saying that and then seeing that in me for my audition because I feel like a lot of people would box me in and say she can’t do it, let’s move on. Peyton List, Zoom roundtable, 12/11/2020

Tory takes over when Peyton List films ‘Cobra Kai’

Tory may require a teacher with the patience of Mr. Miyagi, but even Daniel (Ralph Macchio) is struggling with that, and Tory didn’t even seek him out. She gravitated towards Cobr Kai’s “no mercy” philosophy, and List admits it’s hard to shake.

Xolo Maridueña and Peyton List | Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Review: The Most Powerful ‘Karate Kid’ Story Yet

“When I go in there every day, I go home and it’s kind of hard for me to turn it off because I’m so excited,” List said. “I feel like I’m always watching videos of stunts and trying to practice. But also, I do turn it off but also Tory has taught me a lot about my life and this show has taught me a lot. I’m just grateful for the whole thing.”

Peyton List understand Tory’s anger

Season 3 digs deeper into Tory’s struggles with family, money and unwanted advances. All of her issues are exacerbate by the simple fact that she’s an emotional teenager. List hopes Tory will be able to find peace at some point.

Xolo Maridueña and Peyton List | Guy D’Alema/Netflix

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’: How Xolo Maridueña, Peyton List, Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand Say They Made Season 3 Fights More Intense

“I see exactly where Tory’s coming from,” List said. “I think you see that with a lot of teenagers, especially ones who have never really been shown any love or support and they feel really alone. It’s easy to hate in that situation and it’s much harder to see the light and to show mercy.. She needs the right sensei I think and the right guidance. I see where she’s coming from and I feel for her.”