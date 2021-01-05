Cobra Kai Behind The Scenes Photos

It’s the ✨friendship✨ for me.
1.
First, this selfie of Ralph Macchio and William Zabka with Cobra Kai‘s creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg when they pitched the series to Netflix:
2.
This throwback of Xolo Maridueña and William way back in Season 1:
3.
This photo of the cast and their stunt doubles after the Season 2 finale’s iconic fight scene:
4.
This cute pic of Mary Mouser and Ralph on a father-daughter drive in Mr. Miyagi’s 1947 Ford Super De Luxe:
5.
These selfies from Xolo and William vibing at the Dee Snider concert:
6.
And this pic of William challenging Dee Snider to a little friendly fight:
7.
This freaking adorable photo of William and Martin Kove that low-key makes me love Kreese:
8.
This photo of Jacob Bertrand modeling Hawk’s famous tattoo:
9.
This snap of William, Xolo, and Jacob looking cooler than ever:
10.
This shot of Peyton List just hangin’ out between scenes:
11.
This snap of Mary getting a little messy at the LaRussos’ go-to country club:
12.
This perfect pic of Ralph, William, Vanessa Rubio, and Courtney Henggeler proving they are the *best* double date crew:
13.
This snap of Nichole Brown, Joe Seo, and Annalisa Cochrane back on set during Season 1:
14.
This smiley snap of William and the boys — Xolo, Jacob, and Tanner Buchanan:
15.
This throwback of Mary channeling Sam LaRusso way back during Season 1:
16.
This sweet selfie of Martin, his son Jesse Kove (aka Kreese’s high school bully), and Barrett Carnahan (aka Young Kreese).
17.
This sleepy shot of Mary after what seemed like a grueling day of training:
18.
And this pic of an equally exhausted Xolo:
19.
This snap of Jacob, Xolo, and Joe that just screams ✨friendship✨:
20.
This throwback of Mary, Annalisa, and Hannah Kepple rocking their Laker girls Halloween costumes:
21.
This silly photo of Gianni DeCenzo and Joe mid-fight:
22.
This photo of Xolo doing who knows what:
23.
This pic of a very chilly Mary:
24.
This snap of just one of Jacob and Xolo’s matching outfits:
25.
This selfie of Mary with her hyper-realistic bruises and Cobra Kai‘s makeup artist Jamie Cline:
26.
This iconic pic of the OG Cobra Kai boys Ron Thomas, William Zabka, Rob Garrison, and Tony Odell:
27.
This serious selfie of Jacob, Paul Walter Hauser, and Xolo — aka “Shiver Bitch”:
28.
This sweet snap of Xolo and William during the Season 2 table read:
29.
This throwback of the crew way before the Cobra Kai-Miyagi Do rivalry:
30.
This shot of Jacob shooting the Season 3 scene where Hawk finally gets his revenge on Bo:
31.
This snap of Gianni getting Dimitri’s cast removed:
32.
This fancy and festive photo of the LaRussos:
33.
This pic of Martin and Jacob sharing a laugh (and some lunch):
34.
And this photo of Martin giving Jacob some words of wisdom in the hair and makeup trailer:
35.
This pic of the Cobra Kai crew after the infamous cement truck scene:
36.
This pic of Cobra Kai‘s favorite friends, Jacob and Xolo:
37.
This shot of William in Johnny’s classic Cobra Kai car:
38.
This photo of Mary and Ralph sharing an onscreen father-daughter moment at the All Valley Tournament:
39.
This photo of Jacob and his cement-crusted mohawk:
40.
This jam-packed selfie of the cast hanging out in the hair and makeup trailer:
41.
And finally, this super-cool shot of Ralph and William that just proves they’re a dynamic duo IRL:
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.