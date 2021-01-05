Cobra Kai Behind The Scenes Photos

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14

It’s the ✨friendship✨ for me.

1.

First, this selfie of Ralph Macchio and William Zabka with Cobra Kai‘s creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg when they pitched the series to Netflix:

2.

This throwback of Xolo Maridueña and William way back in Season 1:

3.

This photo of the cast and their stunt doubles after the Season 2 finale’s iconic fight scene:

4.

This cute pic of Mary Mouser and Ralph on a father-daughter drive in Mr. Miyagi’s 1947 Ford Super De Luxe:

5.

These selfies from Xolo and William vibing at the Dee Snider concert:

6.

And this pic of William challenging Dee Snider to a little friendly fight:

7.

This freaking adorable photo of William and Martin Kove that low-key makes me love Kreese:

8.

This photo of Jacob Bertrand modeling Hawk’s famous tattoo:

9.

This snap of William, Xolo, and Jacob looking cooler than ever:

10.

This shot of Peyton List just hangin’ out between scenes:

11.

This snap of Mary getting a little messy at the LaRussos’ go-to country club:

12.

This perfect pic of Ralph, William, Vanessa Rubio, and Courtney Henggeler proving they are the *best* double date crew:

13.

This snap of Nichole Brown, Joe Seo, and Annalisa Cochrane back on set during Season 1:

14.

This smiley snap of William and the boys — Xolo, Jacob, and Tanner Buchanan:

15.

This throwback of Mary channeling Sam LaRusso way back during Season 1:

16.

This sweet selfie of Martin, his son Jesse Kove (aka Kreese’s high school bully), and Barrett Carnahan (aka Young Kreese).

17.

This sleepy shot of Mary after what seemed like a grueling day of training:

18.

And this pic of an equally exhausted Xolo:

19.

This snap of Jacob, Xolo, and Joe that just screams ✨friendship✨:

20.

This throwback of Mary, Annalisa, and Hannah Kepple rocking their Laker girls Halloween costumes:

21.

This silly photo of Gianni DeCenzo and Joe mid-fight:

22.

This photo of Xolo doing who knows what:

23.

This pic of a very chilly Mary:

24.

This snap of just one of Jacob and Xolo’s matching outfits:

25.

This selfie of Mary with her hyper-realistic bruises and Cobra Kai‘s makeup artist Jamie Cline:

26.

This iconic pic of the OG Cobra Kai boys Ron Thomas, William Zabka, Rob Garrison, and Tony Odell:

27.

This serious selfie of Jacob, Paul Walter Hauser, and Xolo — aka “Shiver Bitch”:

28.

This sweet snap of Xolo and William during the Season 2 table read:

29.

This throwback of the crew way before the Cobra Kai-Miyagi Do rivalry:

30.

This shot of Jacob shooting the Season 3 scene where Hawk finally gets his revenge on Bo:

31.

This snap of Gianni getting Dimitri’s cast removed:

32.

This fancy and festive photo of the LaRussos:

33.

This pic of Martin and Jacob sharing a laugh (and some lunch):

34.

And this photo of Martin giving Jacob some words of wisdom in the hair and makeup trailer:

35.

This pic of the Cobra Kai crew after the infamous cement truck scene:

36.

This pic of Cobra Kai‘s favorite friends, Jacob and Xolo:

37.

This shot of William in Johnny’s classic Cobra Kai car:

38.

This photo of Mary and Ralph sharing an onscreen father-daughter moment at the All Valley Tournament:

39.

This photo of Jacob and his cement-crusted mohawk:

40.

This jam-packed selfie of the cast hanging out in the hair and makeup trailer:

41.

And finally, this super-cool shot of Ralph and William that just proves they’re a dynamic duo IRL:

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR