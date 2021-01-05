Chinese Kitty Got Into Fight w/ IG Model Baddie Gi On Airplane!! (Video)

Two of the most popular Instagram models got into a physical fight while on a Delta flight from Miami to New York City, has confirmed.

And now federal officials are looking into the in-air altercation, and the ladies may be subject to federal crimes because of their ratchet in-air behavior.

The two ladies were sitting near each other – in coach class, when they started arguing, and eventually fighting.

The ladies have a long history of beefing with each other. Last year, Chinese Kitty reportedly jumped Baddiegi – outside a NYC nightclub.

So when they saw each other on the plane – it was ON SIGHT.

Chinese Kitty is a female rapper and an Instagram model named Taylor Hing whose selfies and short videos have earned her over 3.4 million followers on her _chinesekitty Instagram account. She joined the supporting cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami in season one, and has been on the show every season.

Baddiegi is a glam model who has gained fame for her baddiegi__ Instagram account. She has garnered fame for her lingerie and glam modeling as a bartender at the popular Angels Strip Club in New York City. She’s one o the girls that Cardi B is facing criminal charges over attacking.