Celebrities who starred as themselves in TV shows

Before and even after he’s killed off the sitcom Community, Chevy Chase’s Pierce Hawthorne messes with his study group colleagues in merciless ways, including in season 2’s “Intermediate Documentary Filmmaking.” Pierce uses his wealth to get Troy Barnes’ (Donald Glover) favorite actor, LeVar Burton, to pay him a visit. While this may seem like kindness, it’s pure cruelty in disguise. Troy is shocked into silence by Burton. No matter what the actor does, Troy can only stare at him wordlessly and unblinkingly.

When we cut to Troy freaking out in a break room, we learn he repeatedly told Pierce he never wanted to meet Burton — he just wanted a picture because “you can’t disappoint a picture!” At one point, Troy retreats to the men’s room where he sits on the floor and sings the theme to Reading Rainbow until he bursts into tears and yells, “Set phasers to love me!”

It isn’t Burton’s last time on Community. He shows up to join Troy on his sea voyage at the end of season 5’s “Geothermal Escapism” — Donald Glover’s final episode. Thankfully, Troy’s gotten over his catatonic nervousness around the star, and this time, the mid-credits scene shows Troy firing off Star Trek questions to the actor, including, “Why don’t they call it Planet Trek? You never go to a star. Not one episode.”