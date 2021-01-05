CBS ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers For January 5: Victor Takes Over; Amanda Makes Painful Decision

‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers is excited with an episode full of tough decisions at hand as each one will make the future pretty fun in Genoa City. Some things are as obvious as the result of a car driving into a brick wall, while others may be somewhat more surprising. Or not, depending on one’s point of view.

CBS ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers For January 5: Victor In Charge

This one is no surprise to us as Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will come to his son, Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman), aid to help Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan).

With Adam being stonewalled right and left, he did the only thing he could and that was to call his father. Guess the writers just love making Adam and another crawl to Victor for favors, huh? Kinda make him look like the Godfather. Anyway, ‘Young and the Restless’ expect Victor to take charge and contact the same specialists that turned Adam down and have them help.

It kinda sounds like they refused to help because it was Adam. No bias there at all, but what if they did so out of orders from Victor or someone else in the Newman Family?

CBS ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers For January 5: Amanda’s Choice

Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) has been dealing with a surge of emotions over whether she should contact her birth mother or not, and we think she’s going to do just that.

‘Young and the Restless’ expect her to make the difficult decision to contact her mother and ask to see her. This will probably be one of the most heartstring-tugging scenes we’ve seen in a while, but we think it’ll pale compared to what’s to come if her mother agrees to see her. As strong and fun a character as Amanda has been, this storyline has added so much more to her character and we’re getting to see her extraordinary abilities on full display. We think she’s only going to get better as this story goes on, and it’s going to be a real treat to watch her story continue to unfold.

There’s always the chance that her mother will decline and then come looking for her, but Amanda getting to see and talk to her now feels like the best angle. Either way, it’s going to be a fun one.

Do you think Amanda will get to meet her mother or will she have to wait?

Let us know in the comments below, and check back with ‘Young and the Restless’ for the latest updates, spoilers, and speculation around. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.