Carson Wentz hopes to work things out with Eagles?

Carson Wentz is facing an uncertain future with the Philadelphia Eagles after he was benched for his poor play this season, but the former first-round pick has not yet decided if he wants a fresh start elsewhere.

Wentz is hopeful he can work things out with the Eagles, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports. The 28-year-old is planning to take some time away from the team to think things over, but it sounds like any talk of him asking for a trade is premature.

According to Maaddi, Wentz has yet to discuss his future in Philadelphia with Eagles officials. While the relationship between the two sides is strained, Wentz seems open to continuing his career with the Eagles.

Of course, the team’s vision will have a lot to do with Wentz’s plans. If he meets with team officials and they tell him they view Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback going forward, Wentz almost certainly will want a trade.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported on Sunday that the relationship between Wentz and the Eagles is “fractured.” He said Wentz is planning to ask for a trade.

If Wentz and the Eagles do decide to part ways, it’s possible they could work with an interested team to lessen the salary cap hit. Wentz may already have a preferred destination in mind if that happens.