Carrie Fisher Was Jealous That Mark Hamill Worked With This 1 Actor in ‘Star Wars’ but She Didn’t

The late Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill found they had a lot in common when they worked on Star Wars together. The two even had an intense make-out session at one point. However, Fisher was most jealous that Hamill worked with this one actor on set, and she didn’t.

Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill once locked lips while producing ‘Star Wars’

In an interview with The Guardian, Hamill explained how he and Fisher ended up making out.

“I remember one time – I’m sure alcohol was involved – we were talking about kissing techniques,” Hamill described. “I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser.”

He continued, “I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know, we’re making out like teenagers!”

Hamill and Fisher were attracted to each other; however, they quickly realized what they were doing. They both burst out laughing, and it never happened again.

The ‘Star Wars’ siblings both loved ‘Monty Python’

In Mark Hamill‘s 2017 tribute to Carrie Fisher’s life, he told numerous stories about the famous actor.

“We both really had a love of the absurd, of Monty Python,” Hamill told the panel. “She was very knowledgeable about film. She had seen so many of the movies that I loved.”

Luckily, Fisher had the pleasure of staying with Eric Idle from Monty Python while filming Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in London, England. She even attended a large party at his home with Harrison Ford. On Good Morning America, Idle revealed that the two actors went to the set drunk the next morning.

Hamill revealed that Fisher was jealous he got to act with Alec Guinness

Although Alec Guinness hated working on Star Wars, Fisher would have loved to act with him.

“She was jealous that I got to work with Alec Guinness, and she didn’t,” Hamill told the panel at the 2017 tribute.

Fans loved the character Guinness portrayed —Ben “Obi-Wan” Kenobi — however, that didn’t stop the late actor from calling Star Wars “fairy-tale rubbish.”

Guinness might have preferred to work with Fisher anyway. The late actor admitted that Guinness once paid off Hamill to leave him alone.

“Alec Guinness once gave Mark Hamill 20 pounds to go away,” Fisher told NPR in 2012.

She explained that Hamill was asking Guinness too many questions about acting and his career. So, the older actor paid him to stop. Hamill took the money, but not after he had Guinness sign it. Although he might have enjoyed Fisher’s company more, that would have changed the Star Wars saga too much.