Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off ‘WAP’ When She’s Joined by Daughter Kulture

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker insists her music is for adults only when she’s called hypocrite after turning off her raunchy song when her little daughter joins her.

–

Cardi B has defended her decision not to let her two-year-old daughter listen to her controversial 2020 hit “WAP”.

Trolls took aim at the rapper after a video of her turning off the raunchy track as Kulture entered the room went viral over the weekend (03Jan21).

Some suggested there was a double standard at play and Cardi should not have released the track she recorded with Megan Thee Stallion if she wasn’t comfortable putting it on around the house.

Cardi B took to social media on Monday (04Jan21) to fire back at critics and defend her parenting choices.

“Ya needs to stop with this already…!” she posted. “I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see… I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be (sic).”

The former erotic dancer added, “There’s moms who are strippers. Pop pussy, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids (sic)? No! Stop makin this a debate. (It’s) pretty much common sense.”

Cardi B defended “WAP” numerous times in the past against criticism over the explicit lyrics.

“I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself. I’m a very sexual person. I love sex, and I like to rap about it. I like to do it,” she said in an interview. “I admire my husband’s penis. I love p***y, and I love my body, and I want to be able to express that. I’m just a naughty girl, and I’m not hurting nobody because I love my p***y and want to rap about it.”