Cardano Jumps 20% In Rally By .com

Cardano Jumps 20% In Rally



.com – was trading at $0.272318 by 21:41 (02:41 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, up 20.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 13, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $8.392929B, or 0.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.254067 to $0.272514 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 40.61%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.211747B or 3.09% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1686 to $0.2725 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 79.83% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,096.2 on the .com Index, up 5.10% on the day.

was trading at $1,084.60 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.59%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $631.661976B or 68.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $123.139774B or 13.42% of the total cryptocurrency market value.