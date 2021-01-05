Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By .com

Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.210012 by 00:48 (05:48 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 10.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $6.627670B, or 0.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.210012 to $0.230259 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.21%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.367333B or 1.88% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1686 to $0.2396 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 84.44% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $30,637.3 on the .com Index, down 7.23% on the day.

was trading at $992.23 on the .com Index, a loss of 9.64%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $577.195985B or 68.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $115.350712B or 13.59% of the total cryptocurrency market value.