Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By .com

.com – was trading at $0.210012 by 00:48 (05:48 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 10.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23, 2020.
The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $6.627670B, or 0.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.
Cardano had traded in a range of $0.210012 to $0.230259 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.21%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.367333B or 1.88% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1686 to $0.2396 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, Cardano is still down 84.44% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $30,637.3 on the .com Index, down 7.23% on the day.
was trading at $992.23 on the .com Index, a loss of 9.64%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $577.195985B or 68.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $115.350712B or 13.59% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.