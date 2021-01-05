Cardano Climbs 13% In Rally By .com

Cardano Climbs 13% In Rally



.com – was trading at $0.238849 by 06:11 (11:11 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, up 12.60% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 3.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $7.378815B, or 0.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.207187 to $0.238849 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 26.96%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.188841B or 2.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1686 to $0.2396 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 82.31% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,479.6 on the .com Index, up 3.96% on the day.

was trading at $1,032.42 on the .com Index, a gain of 6.46%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $585.069732B or 68.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $117.553886B or 13.68% of the total cryptocurrency market value.