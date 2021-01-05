Candace Cameron Bure – A Message For Haters Who Slammed Photo

Candace Cameron Bure celebrated the recent holidays by sharing a photo of her family but didn’t take kindly to the nasty comments that followed afterward. “I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments. Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?” She posts to Facebook.

“I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you. It doesn’t matter if you’re 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude. Be better than that. I’m praying for humanity. Manners and respect. If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen.”

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t taking kindly to haters who commented on her family Christmas photo

She wraps up the post saying, “P.S. Please don’t tell me to ignore the “haters.” There were plenty of well meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, “with love.” Umm… that’s not love. That’s rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone.”

The photo was taken by Melissa Coulier, wife of Dave Coulier best-known as Uncle Joey on Full House. It wasn’t a typical holiday/Christmas pic – instead, it showed Candace’s family standing behind a house and everyone’s faces looking in all different directions with different facial expressions.