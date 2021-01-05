Canaan releases liquid-cooled A1066I Bitcoin miner By Cointelegraph

Canaan, one of the earliest manufacturers of (BTC) ASIC miners, has released the Avalon Immersion (NASDAQ:) Cooling Miner A1066I, a device designed to be liquid-cooled.
Unlike traditional air-cooled devices and common types of liquid cooling for enthusiast PCs, the A1066I’s electrical components are submerged in a special dielectric fluid that carries heat away directly from the boards.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.