Canaan releases liquid-cooled A1066I Bitcoin miner By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Canaan, one of the earliest manufacturers of (BTC) ASIC miners, has released the Avalon Immersion (NASDAQ:) Cooling Miner A1066I, a device designed to be liquid-cooled.

Unlike traditional air-cooled devices and common types of liquid cooling for enthusiast PCs, the A1066I’s electrical components are submerged in a special dielectric fluid that carries heat away directly from the boards.