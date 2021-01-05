C by GE smart lighting rebrands to Cync, reveals new app and products

C by GE, the smart light brand from General Electric, is finally spelling out its full name to become ‘Cync,’ and it’s bringing several improvements to its app and some new products with it.
The company’s largest focus is on the new app, slated to release in March of 2021. It’s going to be more user-friendly, making it easier for people to control their Cync products.
The company has also added a gimmicky feature that allows people to take a picture of their Cync lights in their room and preview what the room will look like. The company accomplishes this by taking two pictures of your room. One with the lights on and another with the lights off. It then uses AI to make the room look like it would if you were changing the lights. This is a cool feature if you need to plan out your lighting when you’re in a different room.
This functionality doesn’t seem to be a game-changer, but the app’s overall visual updates look appealing.
New products
To complement the rebrand, Cync is releasing an indoor smart camera, an outdoor smart plug and a smart fan speed controller for ceiling fans.
The fan speed controller is an interesting device and will replace a wall-mounted fan switch. The interesting part of the button is that it has four specific speed controls. Therefore, you can turn the fan up and down as well as on/off. You also don’t need a Cync hub to control the new switch when you’re outside your home.
The outdoor smart plug has two outlets with covers, and it uses both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect. Cync says that this plug will launch in March.
The final new product is a smart camera that’s meant for inside your home. Cync says that its camera sets itself apart by including a privacy shutter to block the lens and disconnect the audio. The camera has a good design and looks easy to install on a shelf or a wall. This is expected to launch in May.