Buccaneers WR Mike Evans unable to practice on Tuesday?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Monday that star wide receiver Mike Evans hyperextended his knee but suffered no structural damage during last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

While that update likely caused Tampa Bay fans to breathe a sigh of relief, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that Evans would not have been able to participate in a full practice had the Bucs had anything other than a walkthrough scheduled for Tuesday. Evans’ status for the Saturday evening playoff game at the Washington Football Team remains up in the air.

Evans entered the first full week of the new year leading the Buccaneers with 70 receptions, 109 targets, 1,006 receiving yards, and 13 receiving touchdowns. Even if he’s able to take the field at Washington, he could be used more as a decoy than a legitimate weapon for six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady could instead turn to veteran Antonio Brown, who caught 11 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 17 win over Atlanta.

Additionally, Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White, who leads the Buccaneers with 140 total tackles and is second on the team with sacks, will miss Saturday’s game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Meanwhile, Washington coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that he could rotate between quarterbacks Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke versus the Bucs because Smith is still dealing with a strained calf that sidelined him for two December games.