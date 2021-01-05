Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

It’s just an absolute nightmare scenario for the Browns, because Stefanski also calls the shots on offense and has been masterminding the game plans to make Cleveland one of the NFL’s elite rushing attacks.

Although other coaches will be missing, it at least appears for the time being that the rest of the Browns’ offensive staff will be available, provided O-line coach Bill Callahan, assistant line coach Scott Peters and receivers coach Chad O’Shea return after missing Week 17 due to COVID-19 protocols.

As mentioned above, Stefanski will be replaced by offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt for play-calling duties. Van Pelt has primarily been a quarterbacks coach and once played the position in the NFL as a backup. He’s going to be key to making Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield feel comfortable against Pittsburgh’s vaunted defense.

It’s hard to imagine Cleveland not missing a beat without Stefanski’s steady leadership in place, not to mention the fact that Van Pelt hasn’t had the experience of calling plays for the Browns.

The game plan shouldn’t alter too much even with Stefanski out of action, though — provided Cleveland sticks to what has worked and doesn’t go off the rails like in Week 16. In that defeat to the Jets, Mayfield attempted 53 passes despite being so shorthanded at receiver. Not ideal.

Playoff football is often about running the ball and stopping the run, despite the preponderance of premium passing attacks and superstar quarterbacks in the modern pro game. If the Browns’ two-headed backfield monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt can help control time of possession and Cleveland can stop the Steelers’ lackluster rushing attack, that could equate to a winning formula.

The key is for Mayfield to avoid making mistakes or putting the ball on the ground, which he did three times against the Jets. Against Pittsburgh’s pass rush, it’s possible Mayfield will fumble, but helping his cause is one of the league’s best pass-protecting units.

Expect a heavy dose of Chubb and Hunt on the ground as the underdog Browns try to tire out T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and the dynamic Steelers front seven, setting up some play-action passes that Mayfield has thrived in using, particularly during the second half of the 2020 campaign.

Making the playoffs in and of itself is an accomplishment considering where Cleveland has been for the better part of two decades. Nevertheless, Stefanski’s absence increases the chances that it could be a short-lived, demoralizing, one-and-done affair.