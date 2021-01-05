British Royal Family News suggests that Prince William is certainly not complaining now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into their new lives in California and are apparently not thinking about coming back anytime soon. In fact, the Duke of Cambridge sees a huge improvement in the quality of his life above everyone else’s. Here’s what you need to know.

According to royal journalist Rebecca English (who happens to be one of the most Prince William and Kate Middleton-friendly journalists out there), has suggested that the Duke of Cambridge’s life couldn’t be any better now that all the drama from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is on the other side of the ocean. Not only that, but his relationship with his father Prince Charles is much stronger.

British Royal Family News: Prince William’s Life Is So Much Better Post-Megxit

English writes, “The flip side of William’s deep disenchantment, however, is that at 38 he has built bridges with his 72-year-old father, with whom he has not always had the easiest relationship.

‘William has realized that if he is going to make it work, he needs to be more aligned with his father and they need to work as a team,’ my source says.” If that weren’t enough, sources also say that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage has also grown rather strong this last year.

English says, “He and Kate are also said to have become stronger as a couple than ever. They have become a lot less risk adverse — William taking part in a well-received Comic Relief sketch and allowing their children to be filmed on their doorstep during the weekly ‘clap for carers’. ‘He’s loosened up a lot,’ says a friend, ‘they both have, in fact. As a couple William and Kate are quite cautious. People expect them to be very confident, but they aren’t, not naturally anyway. Everything that’s happened this year has changed that. They have done a really sterling job.’”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.