Prince William and Kate Middleton feel like they can breathe again now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have packed up their drama and moved to Los Angeles.

Apparently, some royal observers and critics have noticed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking much more relaxed these days, as they are no longer dealing with the constant press and headache that was always around when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were still in London. Here’s what you need to know.

British Royal Family News: Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Actually Thankful For Megxit

Speaking to talkRadio in a new interview, royal expert Angela Levin says that she has definitely noticed a different side to William and Kate and it’s one that everyone hopes is here to stay.

She even said that the royal couple shared a tender moment during the ‘Toast Your Own Marshmallow’ stall during their visit to Cardiff Castle this past week.

Angela puts it this way, “When you see that with Kate and William…when we saw them this morning, they were laughing. Kate was moving to the music and they’re very, very easy with each other. I think there’s been a big change since Harry and Meghan have gone that they feel more relaxed. Maybe not under attack and they feel very much like a team, you can feel that.”

Angela even went on to praise the couple’s decision to set off on their own tour to pay tribute to the individuals and organizations that have worked on the front line during this pandemic.

She added, “‘I don’t really like that expression but you can see that they’re natural together and they both are hoping to do the right thing at the right time. And the way they talk and interchange, sometimes he does and sometimes she does.”

