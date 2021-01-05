Bridgerton: Seven more period dramas to stream on Netflix

Bridgerton has proven to be a huge hit for Netflix, with millions of subscribers finding themselves gripped by the glossy new period drama.

Based on Julia Quinn’s series of historical romance novels, the series is set in Regency-era England and follows the young men and women of London’s high society as they enter the marriage market for the first time.

Netflix subscribers have flocked to the series this winter, with the show having been streamed by 63 million households since it was released on Christmas Day and widely praised for its impressive costumes, racially diverse casting and sex-positive world view.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

A novel so saucy it took more than 30 years for an uncensored version to be published in the UK, Lady Chatterley’s Lover shocked audiences for its frank portrayal of sexuality and class dynamics in the 1900s. It was adapted for a BBC series by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, with Holliday Grainger playing the titular aristocratic Lady Chatterley and Richard Madden the brooding gamekeeper on her estate. James Norton and Jodie Comer also star.

The CW’s take on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, Reign may not be historically accurate, but it’s definitely heaps of fun. Set in the 16th century, Mary (Adelaide Kane) is sent to marry Prince Francis (Toby Regbo) – who she’s naturally been engaged to from the age of six – but finds herself contending with her growing feelings for both the prince and his bastard brother. We’ve all been there, right?

When it comes to period dramas, it’s hard to beat the classics and this 1995 BBC mini-series is adored by everyone from teenagers to English teachers for every good reason. Bringing Jane Austen’s story to life, we have Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet and Colin Firth as Mr Darcy, although it’s hard to love anyone in this adaptation as much as Alison Stedman and her inspired portrayal of matriarch Mrs Bennet.

Aidan Turner in Poldark, which ran for five series from 2015 to 2019 (BBC)

Marking Aidan Turner out as one of the cultural hunks of the 2010s, the BBC’s recent adaptation of Poldark is loved by audiences around the world. Turner stars as Ross Poldark, an army captain who returns home from war to Cornwall to find that his childhood sweetheart (Heida Reed) is engaged to his cousin.

Starring Emily Blunt as the, well, young Queen Victoria, this 2009 film centres on the 19th century figure as she becomes the country’s reigning monarch at the age of just 18. Rupert Friend joins her as the Queen’s spouse Prince Albert, while Julian Fellowes’ script is a wonderful display of his talent for historical fiction, coming just one year before Downton Abbey first hit our screens in 2010.

Anne with an E is a more family friendly choice (Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic children’s novel Anne of Green Gables, Anne with an E is set in the early 20th century and stars Amybeth McNulty as the titular red-headed orphan. Sweet and charming, this is a great choice for anyone looking for a show that’s more “family friendly” than “bodice ripper”.

Another steamy royal romp, The Last Czars follows the reign of Nicholas II (Robert Jack), the last Romanov emperor of Russia on the eve of revolution from the public. The show only ran for one series, but there’s still six episodes for you to sink your teeth into.