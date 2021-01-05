Breaking news and live updates: Breaking news and live updates: UK begins new lockdown; Testing ramps up in rural NSW; Sydney cricket game alert

By Olivana Lathouris< class="text--">20:35

A small number of locally-acquired COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Berala cluster overnight, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has revealed.

“I can confirm there are, again, one or two connected to that particular Berala outbreak. But, again, numbers looks okay,” he told Today.

Mr Barilaro also revealed the NSW government has called an emergency meeting this morning to discuss the possibility of lifting lockdown restrictions in Sydney’s Northern Beaches early.

“We will be discussing all these restrictions and happy at 11am to make any announcements, if there are any.”

Mr Barilaro said the government was not yet considering imposing lockdown restrictions on the suburbs impacted by the Berala cluster.

“At this stage, there is no need for advice from Health that we have to go to a lockdown approach for the Berala or Western Sydney.”