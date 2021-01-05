Boy, 7, who caught coronavirus left fighting memory loss side effect

A seven-year-old boy who caught coronavirus and recovered has now been left fighting the side effect of losing his memory.

Logan Walsh became ill on Wednesday, December 16.

His hands and feet began swelling in the first symptoms of the virus and appeared with a rash.

Little Logan was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary after mum Jessica Walsh, 47, phoned an ambulance.

Our sister title Yorkshire Live reports how doctors were baffled by his symptoms but one specialist recognised the signs, after dealing with multiple cases of PIMS-TS over the course of the pandemic, from children who had contracted coronavirus.

The specialist informed the family, from Baildon, Bradford, that the cases he had dealt with were mainly identical to Logan’s – displaying no symptoms of the virus itself, but coming in days later with the syndrome.

PIMS-TS is better known as paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, and can cause organ failure, insufficient blood flow, as well as other severe medical emergencies, meaning children have to be admitted to ICU.



(Image: Yorkshire Live)



Logan was forced to undergo a steroid treatment and later developed a heart murmur that meant he was transferred to ICU.

His body began to swell as it attempted to heal itself and Logan’s blood became worrying thin.

The 10-year-old now forgets little things that his mum has to remind him of.

With Logan due to begin school work again, the family are worried that this new side effect will cause him problems.

Jessica said: “Now with his memory, he forgets some things which can be frustrating for him.

“He has no memory of the nine worst days when he was poorly, which we decided is probably a good thing.

“There was one particular day when I really thought we might lose him.

“But his memory in general is not brilliant as he remembered Christmas morning for a few days but has no recollection of it now.

“We can remind him with bits and bobs so we are really hoping that his memory improves, especially as he’s starting a bit of school work again.”

Jessica added that Logan is doing really well, however, and is getting back to normal.

“He is doing really well despite this, and we like to think he is almost back to his normal self.

“He does still struggles with the stairs a little – he needs to hold onto something or use his hands on the floor but he’s definitely improving.

“He just started trying to jump again and has managed a couple of inch off the ground which, bless him, he’s so happy about!

“As a family, we even managed a little wander around Haworth to see how he went on and he did really well, managing an hour before we headed back to the car, getting him a little drink too.”