Bob Brett, former tennis coach of Boris Becker, Goran Ivanisevic, Johan Kriek and Marin Cilic, loses cancer battle, aged 67

Australian tennis coaching great Bob Brett has lost his long fight against cancer, aged 67.

Brett worked with grand slam champions Boris Becker, Goran Ivanisevic, Johan Kriek and Marin Cilic, as well as Australians Paul McNamee and Peter McNamara, over the course of almost five decades.

Becker, the legendary German tennis maestro of the 1980s and 1990s, rose to number one in men’s singles under Brett’s guidance between November 1987 and February 1991.

The ATP paid tribute to Brett’s outstanding career as a coach when it presented him the Tim Gullikson Coaching Award two months ago, which saw the Melbourne-born mentor become just the second recipient of the honour, behind Tony Roche.

McNamee spoke glowingly about Brett the coach and person.

“He’s one of the unsung heroes of Australian tennis, because of the impact he had around the world,” McNamee told the Herald Sun.

“He’s one of our greatest-ever coaches and you’d have to put him up there with Mr (Harry) Hopman, Tony Roche and Darren Cahill.

“He was a salt-of-the-earth Aussie. He always kept the accent, was a true-blue guy and was never affected by his success; he was the same guy from beginning to end.”

