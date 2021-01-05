Blac Chyna Sues Media Outlets Over ‘False’ Drug Allegations!!

Blac Chyna is reportedly suing media outlets for defamation, accusing them of publishing false claims made by ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian that she was using drugs.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Chyna has filed a lawsuit against TMZ and American Media for defamation, conversion, public disclosure of private facts, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Chyna accuses the defendants of violating her rights by publishing stories based on alleged confidential documents filed in her custody battle with Rob Kardashian over their daughter Dream.

The custody battle between Chyna and Rob were hostile, with both making allegations against the other. TMZ, who usually has the scoop — will now have to face Chyna in court.

Rob accused Chyna of being high on cocaine and of being drunk in front of their daughter, Dream. The outlet allegedly obtained the documents with the false statements and published them online. It’s not clear how much Chyna is suing in damages.

Chyna denies all allegations against her and she and Rob recently reached a custody agreement.