Bitcoin volume on CME, LMAX hits new records By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin volume on CME, LMAX hits new records

Matilda Coleman
The daily volume of the (BTC) futures market and LMAX achieved a new all-time high on Jan. 4. The data show that the institutional demand for BTC is rapidly surging as major public funds continue to accumulate.

According to analysts at Arcane Research, the daily volume of LMAX Digital reached a record-high at $2.62 billion.

daily volume on LMAX Digital. Source: Arcane Research