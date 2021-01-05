Bitcoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day By .com

© . Bitcoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $34,695.0 by 23:23 (04:23 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, up 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 5, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $642.9B, or 69.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $633.6B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $33,408.3 to $34,699.4 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.18%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $65.3B or 49.61% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $28,025.0352 to $34,755.8516 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 0.18% from its all-time high of $34,755.85 set on January 3.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $1,109.38 on the .com Index, up 9.49% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0012 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.15%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $125.4B or 13.54% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $22.2B or 2.39% of the total cryptocurrency market value.