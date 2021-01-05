Birthday girl Deepika Padukone’s secret health and workout tips revealed

Deepika Padukone’s screen presence and her talent has always managed to reign on the big screen. She celebrates her birthday today and continues to slay like there’s no tomorrow. While the actress has a bunch of releases in the coming few months, we take a look at her off-screen hard work to attain that perfect body and always look perfect 10, whether in her normal gym clothes or at the red carpet.

Here’s revealing Deepika’s workout regime and her secret health tips. Note down points, because this regime will help you slay your fitness life like a Queen.



Her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala says that Deepika has five golden rules she follows with utmost discipline in order to ensure she does not go off track. The five rules are: Avoid overeating. Eat at the right time. Do not deprive yourself. Include fruits and veggies in your diet and No rice after 7 pm. The trainer also reveals that apart from these rules, A good nutrition plan coupled with a regular workout regimen is the secret behind Deepika achieving her hot body.





Yasmin even adds that the Padmaavat actress loves to do pilates and doesn’t cheat on her meals. “She (Deepika Padukone) loves Pilates. Her problem area are her legs and she loves to work them out. She follows nutritionist Pooja Makhija, so she eats every two hours. She never cheats,” now that’s quite a task.



And speaking about her healthy diet here’s what keeps her going, “Deepika Padukone takes egg whites and a toast for breakfast. Post two hours of breakfast she keeps herself healthy by consuming fruit. Her lunch consists of roti, sabzi and dal. In the evenings, she grabs a sandwich if she feels the need to snack. And for dinner, she prefers chicken, sabzi and roti. Now given such a wholesome diet and balanced nutrients, it’s no wonder she looks so fit.”