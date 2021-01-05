Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao share a picture from the sets of Badhaai Do



Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have collaborated on a film called Badhaai Do. Bhumi and Ayushmann starred in the first part of the film and now in the second installment Bhumi and Rajkummar have come together for the project. The actors have started shooting for the film finally and the audience is super eager to watch them together.





Bhumi and Rajkummar shared a post on social media today from the sets of the film and captioned it as, “Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare, Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey, #BadhaaiDo #2021,rdquo; In the picture Bhumi and Rajkummar are seen posing together for the camera holding the clap board of the movie. We can,rsquo;t wait to watch this one, what about you? In the picture Bhumi and Rajkummar are seen posing together for the camera holding the clap board of the movie. We can,rsquo;t wait to watch this one, what about you?