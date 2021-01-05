Benzino Responds To Royce Da 5’9: You Sounded Like A Pedophile!!

Benzino did not appreciate Royce Da 5’9 recent remarks about his daughter — and has accused him of sounding like a pedophile.

“So someone sent me this pic of @royceda59 and his mother for me to disrespect her for what he said about my beautiful 23 year old daughter Coi, but I’m not and I won’t,” Zino’s post begins.

“I don’t know why Royce thought it was ok to say he would take my daughter to a park and insinuate he would have sex with her. You sounded like a pedophile. All this because I did an interview where @queensflip asked me about @eminem and I gave my opinions and my facts. I didn’t mention nor did I say any bad about Royce If Royce feels like he has to speak for another grown man that’s up to him, but just know @royceda59 you will have to answer for what you said about my daughter, no question about it, you will regret what you said I promise you and I don’t care about you bots, fake pages, keyboard gangstas and racist kkkrakkas flooding my page, none of weirdos wouldn’t dare approach me in real life so comment on.”

