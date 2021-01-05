Bella Hadid Paid Tribute To Rugrats With Her New Hair

The world is her toaster!
There’s no doubt that Bella Hadid can pull off any throwback hairstyle, whether it’s curtain bangs or a snatched high pony.
Or cosplaying a ‘90s cartoon character — aka Chuckie Finster from Rugrats! Bella paid tribute to the beloved character on Instagram with a selfie she posted along with an image of the iconic redhead.
The resemblance is real.
Chuckie actually might not be the only cartoon-inspired hairdo that Bella has recently tried out. Like, this one below totally could be a low-key homage to Jessica Rabbit.
Hadid has clearly been having a lot of fun with her hair lately. She recently channeled another ‘90s redhead icon, Ginger Spice.
Bella and her hair are definitely making the best out of quarantined times.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!