Yang Jie / Wall Street Journal:
Beijing high court rules Amazon can’t use its AWS logo in China, as it belongs to a Chinese software company, and must pay compensation, a setback for Amazon — The AWS trademark belongs to a Chinese software services company, Beijing’s high court rules,nbsp; — Amazon. com Inc. can’t use …
Beijing high court rules Amazon can't use its AWS logo in China, as it belongs to a Chinese software company, and must pay compensation, a setback for Amazon (Yang Jie/Wall Street Journal)
Yang Jie / Wall Street Journal: