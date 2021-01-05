Beijing high court rules Amazon can't use its AWS logo in China, as it belongs to a Chinese software company, and must pay compensation, a setback for Amazon (Yang Jie/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
16


Yang Jie / Wall Street Journal:

