Beach drivers fined for alleged joyride down Wallaroo beach with unrestrained children in ute tray

Two drivers have been fined after allegedly hooning on a busy SA beach with multiple children unrestrained in the tray of one of the vehicles.
In one of the utes, eight children were seen clinging onto the back tray – completely unrestrained.
The three vehicles raced along the water’s edge for 10 minutes, passing close to other beachgoers, including children playing in the water.
Fearing for their safety, two fed-up locals eventually walked out in front of one of the cars demanding they leave – which they eventually did.
“Sometimes a child can be hard to see in the water and bob up much too late for someone to stop and it could have been a really tragic day,” witness Roslyn told .
“This is an unusual occurrence, and it’s really pleasing that our community called these people out.”
A police report was made and officers caught up with two of the drivers this morning in Port Hughes.
Another 29-year-old from Victoria was hit with a $287 fine for driving a vehicle without proper control.