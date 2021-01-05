Bachelor Nation’s Madison Praises Matt James for His Opening Prayer

He then explained, “What you’ll get to know about me is, anytime I’m feeling nervous, I’m just shooting out prayers just to put myself at ease.”

Later that evening, the new Bachelor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where host Jimmy Kimmel quipped that the prayer “knocked some of those women for an absolute loop.”

As fans recall, Madison was vocal about her faith during her time on Peter Weber‘s season. Some fans were surprised when she didn’t reveal until later in the season that she has planned to save herself for marriage, which is clearly different from the pilot’s own lifestyle, giving that he was famous for his multiple romps in a windmill with Hannah Brown.

After Peter ended his brief engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss during his finale, he and Madison tried to make a romance work, but they called it quits shortly after that final episode aired in March 2020. Last month, Peter announced that he and fellow season 24 alum Kelley Flanagan had ended their relationship after a nine-month stint.

The franchise doesn’t tend to address religion particularly overtly, although the topic appeared to be a sticking point for Tayshia Adams after she learned during her finale of The Bachelorette that she and Ivan Hall did not share the same beliefs.

Perhaps it’s not to late for Madison to give Chris Harrison a call and ask them to redo Matt’s season with herself in the mix? Then again, she appears to be doing just fine on her own, given the rumors about her and NBA player Michael Porter Jr.