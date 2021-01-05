Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.03% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.03%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.81% or 0.130 points to trade at 2.040 at the close. Meanwhile, Newcrest Mining Ltd (ASX:) added 4.18% or 1.130 points to end at 28.140 and Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.07% or 0.170 points to 4.350 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Zip Co Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.01% or 0.28 points to trade at 5.31 at the close. EML Payments Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.02% or 0.17 points to end at 4.06 and Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) was down 3.95% or 0.20 points to 4.86.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 676 to 650 and 351 ended unchanged.

Shares in Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.07% or 0.170 to 4.350.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.50% to 14.138.

Gold Futures for February delivery was down 0.03% or 0.60 to $1946.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February fell 0.19% or 0.09 to hit $47.53 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract fell 0.35% or 0.18 to trade at $50.91 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.70% to 0.7717, while AUD/JPY rose 0.53% to 79.42.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 89.722.