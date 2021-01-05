Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.03% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
9
© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.03%

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.81% or 0.130 points to trade at 2.040 at the close. Meanwhile, Newcrest Mining Ltd (ASX:) added 4.18% or 1.130 points to end at 28.140 and Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.07% or 0.170 points to 4.350 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Zip Co Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.01% or 0.28 points to trade at 5.31 at the close. EML Payments Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.02% or 0.17 points to end at 4.06 and Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) was down 3.95% or 0.20 points to 4.86.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 676 to 650 and 351 ended unchanged.

Shares in Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.07% or 0.170 to 4.350.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.50% to 14.138.

Gold Futures for February delivery was down 0.03% or 0.60 to $1946.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February fell 0.19% or 0.09 to hit $47.53 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract fell 0.35% or 0.18 to trade at $50.91 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.70% to 0.7717, while AUD/JPY rose 0.53% to 79.42.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 89.722.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR