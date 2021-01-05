Arnold Schwarzenegger Accidentally Called Chris Pratt “Chris Evans” On Instagram Live

“I should know your name… You’re my favorite son-in-law.”
You know Chris Pratt — actor, Marvel hero, and the son-in-law of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
In case you missed it, Pratt was recently the subject of some Twitter drama, after a viral meme had everyone naming him the worst Hollywood Chris, when compared to the Chrises Pine, Hemsworth, and Evans.
Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger just did his son-in-law absolutely NO favors in that whole debate…because he just accidentally called him “Chris Evans” on a live broadcast.
The flub happened during a star-studded telethon Pratt was hosting on Instagram Live to raise money to fight child hunger. At one point in the broadcast, Pratt invited his father-in-law to join him for a chat.
“Our next guest is a pretty important guy,” Pratt introduced. “He is Mr. Universe. He is the Terminator. He’s the former governor of California. He’s my father-in-law. My daughter’s grandfather. In a word, I better not screw this up or I will be terminated.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger then popped up on the screen, and……….
“Hello, Chris Evans,” he said, before catching himself. “Or, not Chris Evans, sorry. I’m gonna screw up this thing right from the beginning. Chris Pratt.”
“I didn’t look at the cue cards the right way,” he explained, laughing and putting on his glasses. “Sorry about that.”
Meanwhile, Chris was like:
“I mean, I should know your name. I should know your name,” Schwarzenegger continued. “That’s for sure. You’re my favorite son-in-law.”
“I’m your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite,” Chris replied.
On the bright side, Pratt managed to raise $615,000 for the nonprofit Greater Good with his broadcast. So hopefully he made his father-in-law proud — even if he can’t quite remember his name.
You can watch Pratt’s full Instagram Live below, where he checks in with several other famous friends, including Jamie Foxx, Tom Holland, and Robert Downey Jr:
