Argentina’s Ripio acquires Brazil’s second-largest crypto exchange By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8
Argentina’s Ripio acquires Brazil’s second-largest crypto exchange

Ripio, a digital asset company based in Argentina, has purchased major Brazilian crypto exchange BitcoinTrade.

According to Argentine newspaper Ambito, the acquisition is part of Ripio’s plan to spread across South America. BitcoinTrade is reportedly the second-largest crypto exchange in the country by volume.