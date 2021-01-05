Apple’s Annual Shareholders Meeting to Take Place Virtually on February 23

Apple’s annual shareholders meeting is set to take place on February 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Apple said today in an SEC filing. Shareholders meetings are normally held in person at Apple Park, but this year’s meeting will take place virtually and will be open to a greater number of shareholders because there are no space restrictions.



Those who want to attend, vote, and submit questions during the annual meeting can visit the shareholders website and enter a 16-digit code included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials provided to shareholders. Apple says that online access will open approximately 15 minutes before the start of the meeting, but questions can be submitted in advance through February 22 at 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Apple says that even those who are attending the meeting should vote in advance online, by mail, or by phone. Items of business will include re-electing the Board of Directors, ratifying Ernst & Young LLP as Apple’s public accounting firm, and voting on shareholder proposals.

Shareholder meetings are not typically interesting to the general public because Apple executives don’t often share details about Apple products, but in the past, there have been limited comments on Apple services and software.