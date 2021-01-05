Apple to hold virtual annual shareholders meeting on February 23

Apple today published its annual meeting of shareholders notice and proxy statement. Filed with the SEC, the document confirms that Apple will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on February 23. The meeting, which is usually held at Steve Jobs Theater, will be held completely virtually this year.

Apple says that the annual meeting of shareholders will be virtual this year to “provide a safe experience for our shareholders and employees.” The meeting will take place at 9 a.m PT this year.

The record date for the annual shareholder meeting is December 28, 2020. This means you must have held AAPL shares by this date in order attend. Here is what Apple says in the proxy statement:

Attendance at the Annual Meeting is subject to capacity limits set by the virtual meeting platform provider. To submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting, visit proxyvote.com before 8:59 P.M. Pacific Time on February 22, 2021 and enter the 16-digit control number. Even if you plan on attending the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares in advance online, or if you requested printed copies of the proxy materials, by phone or by mail, to ensure that your vote will be represented at the Annual Meeting. For more detailed information, see the section entitled “Voting Procedures” beginning on page 77 of this Proxy Statement.

In the proxy statement, Apple also says Tim Cook’s 2021 compensation will include a long-term equity award for the first time since he became CEO:

For the first time since he was promoted to the CEO role in 2011, Mr. Cook’s 2021 compensation will include a long-term equity award. This award will better align the structure of his time-based and performance-based equity incentives with the awards of our other named executive officers.

Another change:

2021 Annual Cash Incentive: Beginning in 2021, an environmental, social, and governance modifier based on Apple Values and other key community initiatives will be incorporated into our annual cash incentive program. This change will further motivate Apple’s executive team to meet exceptionally high standards of values-driven leadership in addition to delivering strong financial results.

Apple says that total compensation of its median compensated employee was $57,783 in 2019. This number includes Apple retail employees and is virtually unchanged compared to the median for 2018 ($57,596).

The annual AAPL shareholders meeting is never the most existing Apple event of the year. It is, however, a good indicator of what the company likes to highlight each year. Last year, the meeting provided some tidbits on iPadOS, Apple retail in India, and more.

You can read Apple’s full poxy statement here.

