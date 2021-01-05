Andy Cohen On ‘RHOP’ Reunion Backlash: ‘I Know A Lot Of People Were Very Upset’

Andy Cohen has finally responded on receiving backlash for his seemingly biased approach during the Real Housewives of Potomac.

Viewers were upset, accusing Andy of grilling Monique Samuels but treating Candiace Dillard with kiddie gloves.

“I got that a lot, and I have to say I was really pushing for this to be four parts. I really talked to Candiace, a lot, about her role in this, and the fact that really people think that, a lot of people think that she provoked it, and she said ‘drag me.’ And we talked about that in relation to what Kenya and Porsha went through and I don’t think enough of that made it in the show, clearly, so, there you go,” he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I know a lot of people were very upset,” he said.

He was speaking to guests Rachel Lindsey and Drew Sidora.

“I wasn’t furious. That’s not the right word. I did think you were more on Candiace’s side than Monique’s,” Rachel said. “You were a little bit… You held [Monique’s] feet to the fire more than you did [Candiace].”

Many viewers felt exactly the same way.