All the Signs Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Were Heading for Romance

He Has a History of Dating Women Older Than He Is

Though the pair have a 10-year age difference, Harry’s fans know that it’s not out of the ordinary for the Brit. In 2011, he dated the late Love Island host Caroline Flack, who was 15 years his senior. She wrote in her book, “At the beginning it was all very playful. He joked about being attracted to older women.” Plus, he was reportedly linked to Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls when he was 19 and she was 35 years old.

Among his other exes are Kimberly Stewart, 41, Erin Foster, 38, and Taylor Swift, 31.

Harry Left Miley on Read

Remember all the way back to last week when Miley Cyrus decided to shoot her shot with Harry? She revealed on the radio network Heart that she would rather kiss the boy bander over Justin Bieber. “Harry, that’s easy,” the “Malibu” singer said when asked. “And we have very similar tastes… I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense.”

However, we never heard a response from Harry. Could his new relationship explain his silence?