Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt at Deepika Padukone’s birthday bash

The Queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, turns a year older today and it is surely a day to celebrate. Deepika headed for a brunch date with husband Ranveer Singh earlier today and their pictures went viral online. Deepika however seems to be in the mood to celebrate this birthday in a grand way and she hosted a bash for her friends tonight. After Ranveer and Deepika arrived hand in hand for the party, the next ones to arrive were none other than their New Year trip partners Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt.

The trio arrived together in the same ride. Alia looked stunning in a pair of back jeans and a sexy black crop top which she paired up with strap heels. While Ranbir looked sharp in a pair of black pants and a crisp white shirt. We are totally loving this blooming friendship, what about you? Scroll through for the latest pictures.