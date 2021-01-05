A Mass. beach just ranked among the top 25 island beaches in the world

Travel may have been “largely on pause” in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop Conde Nast Traveler readers from dreaming of epic beach destinations worldwide — including one in Massachusetts.

The travel publication released a list of 25 best island beaches in the world on Thursday as part of its 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, and Nantucket’s Siasconset Beach ranked No. 23. The best island beach, according to the list, is Gouverneur on St. Barts.

For the 33rd Annual Readers’ Choice Awards “readers leaned in heavily into nostalgia,” the publication noted, and the lauded beaches are sandy spots readers “thought about this year — and can’t wait to return to.”

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote about ‘Sconset, which is an island destination to watch a sunrise:

“At the eastern most flank of the island, Siasconset can be reached from town via a six-mile bike ride on the Milestone Road path (or, in the summer, on a NRTA shuttle bus). Food and restrooms can be found nearby in the adjacent historic village of ‘Sconset. Built in 1850, the Sankaty Head Light is well worth a wander to the northern tip of the beach (it’s rarely open to climb, except on specific days). Best of all, though, is the ‘Sconset Bluff Walk—with the strong Atlantic on one side and a row of multi-million-dollar homes on the other. Waves here are rough, even in summer, so bundle up for a long winter walk if you’re on the island during the off season.”

