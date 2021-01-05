70 new positive COVID cases in latest round of NFL testing

The NFL and NFL Players Association reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases at the most worrisome time of the season.

In a joint statement, the two entities confirmed 34 new positive coronavirus test results among players and 36 new confirmed positives from other team personnel between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk explained, the NFL and NFLPA reported 58 positive test results the previous week.

The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with COVID-19 issues since before their game at the New York Jets on Dec. 27. Earlier on Tuesday, the Browns confirmed that head coach Kevin Stefanski, two players and two other members of the coaching staff returned positive coronavirus tests.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Cleveland left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge tested positive and won’t be available for Sunday’s wild-card showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Subsequent contact tracing could lead to additional Browns players going on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the end of the day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Sunday evening playoff clash between the Browns and Steelers remained on as planned. Back in October, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested the NFL could eliminate the off week between the conference title games on Jan. 24 and the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 to account for any schedule disruptions related to the health crisis.