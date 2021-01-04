Zach Braff Celebrates GF Florence Pugh On Her Birthday Following Age Gap Criticism

Zach Braff took to his platform of choice to share a super sweet birthday message for his girlfriend on her special day! Florence Pugh just turned 25 years old and the celebration comes after the couple also clapped back at haters criticizing their 21 years age gap!

The Scrubs star posted a number of pics showing some of the most memorable moments in their relationship.

Alongside the collection, he wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to the most fun person I have ever met. I would’ve felt blessed to have smiled with you for one night. I cannot believe I get to giggle with you every day. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world that you were born.’

Among the photos, there were some from their travels and other outdoor adventures, proving that the two have the love for such activities in common!

It did not take Florence long at all to repost her boyfriend’s message, sending some love back by captioning it with a red emoji.

Not only that but she also posted a number of videos featuring her plans for the birthday, including dancing to some great music, balloons in the background.

Zach and Florence were first linked romantically back in April of 2019 when they were seen holding hands.

While they have been keeping their relationship away from the public, they did previously clap back after receiving some criticism over their 21 years age gap.

In April, it was Florence who paid tribute to her man on his birthday and that is when she noticed the hate as well.

She took to IGTV at the time to tell the trolls, in part, that ‘I will not allow such behavior on my page. I’m not about that. It makes me so sad that during this time when we all need to be supporting one another, need to be loving one another. The world’s aching and the dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.’





