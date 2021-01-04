Your Tuesday Briefing

Cook: Silky leeks, earthy parsnips and a few spices make up this simple, creamy soup.

Watch: “Spiral,” France’s fierce answer to “The Wire” and “Law & Order,” begins its final season on MHz Choice. With the end in sight, our reviewer writes that “the key is lower, less sensational, more twilight.”

Read: “Red Comet,” a new Sylvia Plath biography by Heather Clark, and “Snowdrift,” a Swedish crime novel from Helene Tursten, are on our editors’ Nine New Books to Read list.

At Home has many more ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.

And now for the Back Story on …

The year in email

Steve Kenny, The Times’s senior editor for nights, keeps the newsroom informed of what happened while many of us were sleeping. Five nights a week, Mr. Kenny sends an email to editors and reporters all over the world that recaps the news and prepares others for the day ahead. Here are a few of his “late notes” that tell the story of 2020.

THURSDAY, JAN. 9, 2020. 2:08 A.M.

Sui-Lee Wee and Donald McNeil gave us the breaking news that researchers in China have identified a new virus that is behind a mysterious pneumonialike illness that has caused a panic in the central Chinese region. “There’s no evidence that the virus, a coronavirus, is readily spread by humans, and it has not been tied to any deaths,” they write. “But health officials in China and internationally are watching it carefully.”

THURSDAY, MARCH 12. 3:52 A.M.

Within a five-minute period tonight, President Trump wrapped up his coronavirus speech, Tom Hanks announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive, and the N.B.A. said it was suspending its season until further notice.