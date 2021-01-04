Yellowstone fan theory that sees Rip taking a dark turn

One of the most interesting things about Yellowstone is the way it refuses to frame the Duttons as the hero of the story. Sure, John sees his quest to maintain control of the land his ranch sits on as a righteous one, but the rights of indigenous people like Angela and Thomas Rainwater are undeniable.

Additionally, it would be hard to argue that Angela is a villain even if she is behind the attacks, especially since the Duttons have a long history of murdering their enemies and dumping them at “the train station.” Actress Q’orianka Kilcher, who plays Angela, expressed the same sentiment in a November 2020 interview with Decider.

“Something that I’ve recognized over the years are often “evil” people believe they’re doing bad things for the right reasons,” she said. “With the Dutton family, they believe that they’re doing the right thing for them even if others see their actions as evil.”

Ultimately, Rip killing Angela wouldn’t right a wrong, it would only make things worse for everyone involved, and it would say something alarming about who he is as a man. Season 4 is sure to test Rip and Beth (if she survives) more than any season before, and the ranch hand’s willingness not to be controlled by a desire for revenge may end up determining whether or not he has any hope of being something more than the man who gets his hands dirty for the Dutton family.