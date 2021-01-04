XRP Climbs 12% In a Green Day By .com

© . XRP Climbs 12% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $0.24983 by 01:53 (06:53 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, up 11.97% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 24, 2020.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $10.92740B, or 1.20% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.22290 to $0.24983 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.93%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.24503B or 1.44% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1743 to $0.2501 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 92.41% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,013.4 on the .com Index, down 2.99% on the day.

was trading at $1,119.04 on the .com Index, a gain of 28.53%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $612.74012B or 67.46% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $131.58947B or 14.49% of the total cryptocurrency market value.