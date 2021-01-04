Xiaomi Mi 10i to come in Pacific Sunrise colour option, confirms company – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will launch the Mi 10i smartphone in India on January 5. Now the company has teased a new colour option for the smartphone.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 10i will come in Pacific Sunrise colour option in India. This new colour is a combination of cyan and orange. The image of Mi 10i in the new colour variant is listed on the company website. The smartphone maker has already confirmed that the handset will be available online on Amazon India.





Xiaomi Mi 10i specifications



The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM.

The Mi 10i features a quad rear camera setup which comprises 108MP main sensor with f/1.75aperture, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensor. The front is home to a 16MP selfie shooter.

The dual SIM smartphone runs Android 10 operating system topped with the company’s own MIUI 12.

The Mi 10i comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. The smartphone offers 128GB internal storage which can be expanded further by installing a microSD card. The device comes with stereo speakers and is backed by a 4820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Recently, Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 11 smartphone in China. It is the first smartphone in the world to come with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It is also the first Xiaomi smartphone to come without a charger. The company has announced that the Mi 11 will come without an in-box charger.

